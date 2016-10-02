Ravens Suffer First Loss of Season, Fall 28-27 to Raiders

Derek Carr tossed four touchdown passes as the Oakland Raiders handed the Baltimore Ravens their first loss of the season, 28-27, on Oct. 2 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.



The Ravens now sit at 3-1, and 1-0 in the AFC North.

Baltimore trailed, 21-12, midway through the fourth quarter when they scored two straight touchdowns to take a 27-21 lead with three minutes left in the game. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco connected with receiver Steve Smith Sr. on a 52-yard touchdown and running back Terrance West also scored on a short touchdown run.



But Carr and the Raiders’ offense couldn’t be stopped when it mattered most. The third-year quarterback tossed his fourth touchdown pass of the day, a 23-yard strike to receiver Michael Crabtree, to retake the lead, 28-27.



Crabtree finished with seven catches for 88 yards and three touchdown receptions. Carr completed 25 of 35 attempts for 199 yards and four touchdown passes.



Flacco completed 32 of 52 pass attempts for 298 yards and one touchdown. He also ran in a touchdown. Smith Sr. had eight catches for 111 receiving yards; West had a game-high 113 rushing yards on 21 carries.



Next: Baltimore will host the Washington NFL team on Oct. 9.