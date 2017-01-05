Where the Ravens and Washington NFL Went Wrong

Losing sucks. But it’s even worse when you’re not used to losing.

That’s how the fanbase of both the Baltimore Ravens and the Washington NFL team feels right about now, as both teams missed out on the playoffs this year.

Baltimore finished its season Jan. 1 with an 8-8 record, despite how it controlled its own destiny just two weeks ago when the team was 8-6 and only needed to win out to make the AFC postseason tournament.

Washington ended the season in similar fashion with an 8-7-1 record, also controlling its own destiny in the end. Washington needed only to win its regular season finale at home against the New York Giants Sunday afternoon to clinch a wildcard seed in the NFC playoffs. But just like Baltimore, they lost, crushing the hearts of Washington fans.

So, what went wrong?

For starters, the Ravens’ struggled all season to find an offensive identity. Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco had a careerhigh 4,317 passing yards on the year, marking the first time of his nine-year career he passed for more than 4,000 yards. But that’s only because he threw the ball 672 times, the second most thrown by any quarterback this season.

Baltimore had never been known as a pass-happy team; Flacco spent most of his career managing a balanced offensive attack. The Ravens usually ran the ball a lot, which would then set up the deep-ball play for Flacco. The big-armed quarterback would take his fair amount of shots down the field, but he was never throwing the ball as much as he did this season. During Flacco’s first five seasons of his career (which each ended with the Ravens in the playoffs), he never threw the ball more than 542 times. He passed the ball 531 times the year Baltimore won the Super Bowl in 2012. Instead of following that strategy this season, the Ravens forced the passing game and it really hurt them.

Fortunately, Baltimore was able to lean on its defensive unit most of the year to remain competitive. The unit ranked in the top three throughout the majority of the season, and was ranked No. 1 in run defense for the first 14 weeks of the season. But the run defense broke down during the final stretch of the season, giving up a hundred-yard runner in each of the Ravens’ last three games. Baltimore couldn’t overcome that and lost two of those three games.

Washington wasn’t any better stopping the run in its loss to the Giants Sunday. They gave up 161 rushing yards to New York, while only running for 38 yards itself. Perhaps Washington was also a little too pass happy as quarterback Kirk Cousins threw the ball 20 more times than the team ran it. Cousins tossed two interceptions in that loss, including a pick that ended the game with less than a minute left.

It was a fitting end to Washington’s season. They put in the ball in Cousins’ hands with the season on the line and he determined their fate. Some would say that fate was predetermined ever since Washington’s front office decided to pay Cousins $19.5 million this offseason under the franchise tag. If you pay your quarterback that much money, you’re practically obligated to ride his shoulders when the games are one the line. Cousins just wasn’t strong enough to carry the load. Not yet, anyway.

That leaves Washington fans wondering if Cousins will ever be strong enough, or good enough, to lead Washington to a Super Bowl. He’s very talented, and his numbers over the last two seasons as a starter prove it.

But Kirk is no longer a young quarterback who can depend on talent and potential. He’s played five years in the league. He led Washington to the playoffs in 2015, but then stunk it up in the playoff game. He led Washington to a “win-and-getin” scenario in Week 17 this season, but then stunk it up in the game. There’s a trend developing there, and if it continues, Washington fans may be in for a lot more disappointment in the future.