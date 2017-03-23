The Reality Bad Dream Called Trump

The lies from President Donald Trump just keep coming.

How can Americans trust anything that comes out of Trump’s mouth? How can world leaders assess Trump’s global view and thus what is the true view of our country? Furthermore, if we do get faced with a real national security crisis, how can we believe what aspect, if any, is true?

Trump is inappropriately using his White House bully pulpit to create a false image of his perfections by repeatedly crying wolf to distract the world from seeing his own personal inadequacies and realities. His foolishness has grown tiresome; it’s absurd; it’s embarrassing and it’s potentially dangerous.

Without a shred of proof, Trump has accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping his New York offices during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has no facts to back up this felonious allegation against Obama; he has offered no witnesses; he has presented no credible evidence.

This week, even FBI Director James Comey told Congress that he has no information “to support the claim” that Obama wiretapped Trump’s tower in New York.

Another Trump façade emerged when he said 3-5 million people voted illegally in the 2016 presidential election, somehow to apparently create the impression that he had received more popular votes then those received by Hillary Clinton.

A lie.

Trump said his victory “was the biggest electoral college win since Ronald Reagan.”

A lie.

And for five years — with absolutely no proof — Trump promoted the manufactured “birther” movement, the false claim that Obama wasn’t born in the United States.

Another lie.

When does it end?

Former President Barack Obama was reportedly outraged by the wiretapping allegation.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Obama was reportedly furious about Trump’s unsubstantiated and absurd claims that Obama wiretapped Trump’s offices during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Obama should be angry by Trump’s wild and baseless accusations — and, in fact, all clearthinking Americans should be angry, too.

A spokesman for Obama said: “Neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any US citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”

And what about repercussions? Trump lies over and over again and he is never held accountable. How do you punish a president for habitual lying? This is uncharted territory for Congress; for the FBI; and, frankly, for all Americans.

“The president clings to his assertion like a drunk to an empty gin bottle, rolling out his press spokesman to make more dubious claims,” according to a scathing editorial in the conservative leaning Wall Street Journal.

The newspapers labeled Trump as being guilty of a “seemingly endless stream of exaggerations, evidence-free accusations, implausible denials and other falsehoods.”

Some congressional legislators have called Trump’s lies weapons of mass distractions.

“I think this is just a distraction,” Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., told ABC’s “This Week.” “To distract from this very, very serious interference by a foreign power [Russia] on our democracy. And, the question of whether Trump’s world, his campaign, his business associates, had anything to do with it and colluding with them. So I think he’s just distracting, as he tends to like to do.”

In the meantime, Trump continues to weave his network of convenient falsehoods and lies as segments of the American public continue to cling to a diminishing hope that his actions are only momentary mistakes, or innocently made overstatements; instead of a really big bad dream come true.