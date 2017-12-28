Regulatory Reform Commission Publishes 2017 Report

Hogan Administration Moves to Implement All 657 Recommendations, Signs Executive Order to Minimize Regulatory Impact on Small BusinessesANNAPOLIS, MD – The Regulatory Reform Commission, established by Governor Larry Hogan and tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of Maryland’s regulatory climate, today issued its final report, which identifies over 600 individual regulations to be streamlined or eliminated. In response, Governor Hogan announced that the administration will implement all 657 recommendations. To fulfill one of the report’s recommendations, the governor issued Executive Order 01.01.2017.33, requiring state agencies to use guidelines adopted by the Advisory Council on the Impact of Regulations on Small Businesses for estimating the cost of compliance and the economic impact of regulations on small businesses. Creating a common sense regulatory environment for Maryland’s hundreds of thousands of small businesses, many of which are minority- or women-owned enterprises, is critical to growing the state’s economy. “The primary focus of our administration has been on growing our economy, putting people back to work, and creating an environment of economic opportunity for every single Marylander,” said Governor Hogan. “These common sense reforms to cut red tape and bring state government into the 21st century will help Maryland job creators – especially our small businesses – grow, thrive, and put even more people back to work.” Restructuring and reforming state government is a top priority of the Hogan-Rutherford administration. In July 2015, the governor signed an executive order creating the Regulatory Reform Commission to conduct a top-to-bottom review of every single regulation on the books, with the goal of finding ways to cut through government red tape and streamline Maryland’s cumbersome bureaucracy and slow approval processes. The Hogan administration eliminated or streamlined another 187 regulations identified in the commission’s 2016 report, bringing the total number of reformed regulations since taking office to 844. “This is the first comprehensive, exhaustive review of Maryland’s regulations in a generation, and delivers on Governor Hogan’s promise to reform state government to be more responsive to the citizens of our great state,” said Lt. Governor Rutherford. “We thank the Commission, numerous state agencies, and the Advisory Council on the Impact of Regulations on Small Businesses for the countless hours of work that went into this report, enabling our administration to eliminate or streamline hundreds of regulations.”