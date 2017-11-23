In Remembrance: Baltimore’s Doris Andrews-Morgan

Doris Andrews-Morgan, succumbed to sepsis while battling memory loss, neuropathy, and chronic dry eye on Nov. 14 at age 74.

She was born to Gwendolyn and Robert Andrews at Provident Hospital June 19, 1943, and her family primarily and proudly resided in Cherry Hill home throughout most of her childhood and teen years.

Doris was the best friend, lover, soul mate, and wife of Dr. Ken Morgan for 31 years. He called her Plum, Lily D, Beautiful Day, Darling Doris, Doris Mae and Sweetie.

Doris also leaves behind her mother, Gwendolyn Andrews, and her siblings Warren Andrews, Ronald Andrews and Dana Jones. Her father, Robert, passed away in 2004.

Her loss is mourned by her nephews and niece Spencer, Stewart, and Rachel Stephenson, born to her brother Warren and his wife, Ellen, as well as nephews Sean and Jason, two sons of her brother Ronald.

As a child, Doris exhibited her learning talents at School 60 and School 49 before helping to integrate Eastern High School. After graduating from Morgan State University, she won a scholarship to Missouri University, and earned a Master’s degree in counseling at Johns Hopkins University in 1994.

An all-around woman, Doris played the piano, sang, bicycled, ran, walked, practiced yoga, dabbled in art and made jewelry. She loved exercise walking with her husband.

Doris excelled at helping people. She taught in the public school system, and later helped federal district judges provide a humane side to pretrial sentencing and probation. She counseled those seeking employment, managed a career development program and managed national disaster work, eventually retiring as an Enoch Pratt librarian.

“Sweetie worked hard to overcome scars from the child abuse she experienced,” her husband said. “She turned these negatives into superlative positives.”

Doris credited part of her overcoming child abuse to Ernestine Michner’s House of Omni, Integrated Awareness, which is dedicated to healing through God, service to human beings, and loving humanity without strings.

People of all ages, shapes, sizes, and colors, as well as animals and plants, loved Doris, as her clients, relatives, friends, colleagues, plants, and her now deceased dog Pierre could attest.