Reminder: Media Advisory: Comptroller Franchot to Help Neighborhoods United Build New Park Heights Playground

Comptroller Franchot to Help Neighborhoods United Build New Park Heights Playground

Community leaders will join in official ribbon-cutting ceremony

WHO: Comptroller Peter Franchot

WHAT: Comptroller Franchot will join George Mitchell and members of Neighborhoods United this afternoon in the Park Heights neighborhood to construct a new playground and later taking part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Neighborhoods United, a community association in the lower Park Heights/Pimlico area of northwest Baltimore, partnered with Sinai Hospital and KaBOOM! — a national nonprofit organization dedicated to giving all kids the childhood they deserve — to obtain the land, design and building of the playground for children in the Park Heights and Garrison Avenue community.

WHEN: Today, October 30, 2016

2:30 p.m.

WHERE: Park Heights Playground

4921 Park Heights Ave.

(Corner of Park Heights and Garrison Avenues)

Baltimore, MD 21215

