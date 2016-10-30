Reminder: Media Advisory: Comptroller Franchot to Help Neighborhoods United Build New Park Heights Playground

Comptroller Franchot to Help Neighborhoods United Build New Park Heights Playground
Community leaders will join in official ribbon-cutting ceremony
WHO: Comptroller Peter Franchot
WHAT: Comptroller Franchot will join George Mitchell and members of Neighborhoods United this afternoon in the Park Heights neighborhood to construct a new playground and later taking part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Neighborhoods United, a community association in the lower Park Heights/Pimlico area of northwest Baltimore, partnered with Sinai Hospital and KaBOOM! — a national nonprofit organization dedicated to giving all kids the childhood they deserve — to obtain the land, design and building of the playground for children in the Park Heights and Garrison Avenue community.
WHEN: Today, October 30, 2016
2:30 p.m.
WHERE: Park Heights Playground
4921 Park Heights Ave.
(Corner of Park Heights and Garrison Avenues)
Baltimore, MD 21215
