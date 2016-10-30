Reminder: Media Advisory: Comptroller Franchot to Help Neighborhoods United Build New Park Heights Playground

Comptroller Franchot to Help Neighborhoods United Build New Park Heights Playground

Community leaders will join in official ribbon-cutting ceremony

 

WHO:             Comptroller Peter Franchot

 

WHAT:          Comptroller Franchot will join George Mitchell and members of Neighborhoods United this  afternoon in the Park Heights neighborhood to construct a new playground and later taking part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

 

Neighborhoods United, a community association in the lower Park Heights/Pimlico area of northwest Baltimore, partnered with Sinai Hospital and KaBOOM! — a national nonprofit organization dedicated to giving all kids the childhood they deserve — to obtain the land, design and building of the playground for children in the Park Heights and Garrison Avenue community.

 

WHEN:          Today, October 30, 2016

                        2:30 p.m.

 

WHERE:        Park Heights Playground

                        4921 Park Heights Ave.

(Corner of Park Heights and Garrison Avenues)

Baltimore, MD 21215

                                                                                               

CONTACT:   Barbara Sauers 410-260-7438 (office), 410-212-9414 (cell)

