Reminder: Media Advisory: Comptroller Franchot to Present Baltimore City Silver Hammer Award on Monday

Comptroller Franchot to Present Baltimore City Silver Hammer Award on Monday

Highlandtown Elementary and Middle Schools’ staff to be recognized

WHO: Comptroller Peter Franchot

WHAT: Comptroller Franchot will present the 2016 Silver Hammer Award for Baltimore City to Highlandtown Elementary and Middle Schools this morning. The schools, located on the same campus, were nominated in recognition of their high-achieving facility maintenance program. Built in 1975, the schools earned the highest score of all City schools rated in the FY 2013 and FY 2014 maintenance reports published this year.

The Silver Hammer Award was established in 2010 in recognition of schools that demonstrate sound fiscal management and commitment to well-maintained buildings. Comptroller Franchot visits schools throughout the state as part of his role as a member of the Board of Public Works, which approves public school construction funding.

WHEN: Today, October 3, 2016

10 a.m.

WHERE: Highlandtown Elementary and Middle School

3223 East Pratt Street

Baltimore, MD 21224

CONTACT: Vicki Fisher 410-260-7816 (office), 443-534-6259 (cell)