Reminder: Media Advisory: Comptroller Franchot to Present Proclamation to Baltimore Restaurant and Take Tour

Comptroller Franchot to Present Proclamation to Baltimore Restaurant and Take Tour

 

WHO:             Comptroller Peter Franchot

 

WHAT:          Comptroller Franchot will present a proclamation to and tour Parts & Labor Restaurant and Butchery today. Located in the Remington neighborhood of Baltimore, the restaurant serves locally sourced meat and spirits and has helped to transform a once blighted block into a vibrant area.  Parts & Labor is a full-service butcher shop and restaurant that has been serving beer and providing good times since 2014.

 

WHEN:          Today, November 1, 2016

                        3:15 p.m.

 

WHERE:        Parks & Labor Restaurant and Butchery

                        2600 N Howard St.

Baltimore, MD 21218

                                                                                               

CONTACT:   Eli Modlin 410-260-7913 (office), 443-926-3004 (cell)

