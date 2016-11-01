Reminder: Media Advisory: Comptroller Franchot to Present Proclamation to Baltimore Restaurant and Take Tour

Comptroller Franchot to Present Proclamation to Baltimore Restaurant and Take Tour

WHO: Comptroller Peter Franchot

WHAT: Comptroller Franchot will present a proclamation to and tour Parts & Labor Restaurant and Butchery today. Located in the Remington neighborhood of Baltimore, the restaurant serves locally sourced meat and spirits and has helped to transform a once blighted block into a vibrant area. Parts & Labor is a full-service butcher shop and restaurant that has been serving beer and providing good times since 2014.

WHEN: Today, November 1, 2016

3:15 p.m.

WHERE: Parks & Labor Restaurant and Butchery

2600 N Howard St.

Baltimore, MD 21218

CONTACT: Eli Modlin 410-260-7913 (office), 443-926-3004 (cell)