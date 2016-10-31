Reminder: Media Advisory: Comptroller Franchot to Present Schaefer Award Today in Cecil County

Comptroller Franchot to Present Schaefer Award Today in Cecil County

For 30 years, honoree Coats for Kids has provided tens of thousands of winter coats to residents in need; Comptroller also to visit Brad’s Produce and Churchville Rec Center

WHO: Comptroller Peter Franchot

WHAT: Comptroller Franchot will spend today in Harford and Cecil counties, starting with a visit to Brad’s Produce in Churchville, where he will present a proclamation to owners Brad and Karin Milton in recognition of the farm’s growth and success. The full-time farming operation opened in 1992 and sells greenhouse flowers, fresh produce and pork, Angus beef and grain.

The Comptroller will then tour the newly opened Level Building at the Churchville Recreation Center, which has received approximately $500,000 in Program Open Space (POS) funding. The tour is part of Mr. Franchot’s ongoing visits to recipients of POS grants, approved by the Board of Public Works, on which he sits. The Level Building is the latest phase of a multi-year project to expand the recreation complex and increase the number of programs it offers to a growing area of Harford County.

In the afternoon, Mr. Franchot will present the 2016 William Donald Schaefer Award for Cecil County to Coats for Kids, which has collected and distributed tens of thousands of new and used winter coats for children and adults in need in Cecil County for 30 years. The Coats for Kids campaign was launched in 1986 by former Delegate David Rudolph, then an assistant principal at Elkton High School, as a community service project for local students. It is now run by the Kiwanis Club of Elkton, who will accept the award on behalf of the many individuals, businesses and organizations that are a part of the effort.

WHEN: Today, October 31, 2016

Today, October 31, 2016

Brad’s Produce Churchville Recreation Center Cecil County WDS

550 Asbury Road Level Building Elkton Town Hall

Churchville, MD 21028 3023 Level Road 100 Railroad Ave. Churchville, MD 21028 Elkton, MD 21921

