Reminder: Media Advisory: Comptroller Franchot to Visit Frederick Community College and Tour Local Distillery

Comptroller Franchot to Visit Frederick Community College and Tour Local Distillery

WHO: Comptroller Peter Franchot

WHAT: Comptroller Franchot will visit Frederick Community College this afternoon to meet with President Elizabeth Burmaster and her staff. Comptroller Franchot will take a tour of the Learning Commons, Braddock Hall and Catoctin Hall led by Mike Pritchard, director of special projects. More than 16,000 students attend the college.

Afterward, Mr. Franchot, in his role as the state regulator of alcohol, will visit Dragon Distillery. Founded and opened in 2015 by Michael Lambert, the distillery is a small, veteran-owned business of handcrafted, premium artisan spirits using locally-sourced, natural ingredients.

WHEN: Today, October 11, 2016

WHERE: 1:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m.

Frederick Community College Dragon Distillery

Annapolis Hall 1341 Hughes Ford Road

7932 Opossumtown Pike Frederick, MD 21701

Frederick, MD 21702

