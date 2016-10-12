Reminder: Media Advisory: Comptroller to Visit Chestertown on Wednesday

Comptroller to Visit Chestertown on Wednesday

Franchot will present Silver Hammer Award, see Chester River Bridge repairs

WHO: Comptroller Peter Franchot

WHAT: Comptroller Franchot will present the 2016 Silver Hammer Award for Kent County this morning to Henry Highland Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown. Built in 1950, the school was nominated for earning a 91 percent rating on its last state inspection. State inspectors praised the excellent condition of the facility, as well as the strategic use of state funds to replace windows, doors and playgrounds.

Afterward, the Comptroller will take a boat tour of the Chester River Bridge to see the progress that has been made to clean and paint the bridge. Mr. Franchot advocated on behalf of Chestertown for the State Highway Administration to make the necessary repairs without having to shut down the bridge, as was originally planned.

WHEN: Today, October 12, 2016

WHERE: 10 a.m. 11 a.m.

Henry Highland Garnet Elementary School Chestertown Town Pier

320 Calvert Street Intersection of High & Water Streets

Chestertown, MD 21620 Chestertown, MD 21620

CONTACT: Vicki Fisher 410-260-7816 (office), 443-534-6259 (cell)