REMINDER: TODAY @ 1:00 PM – Cardin to Discuss Coming Challenges to Clean Water, Chesapeake Bay with Environmental Leaders

TODAY, Monday, December 5 at 1:00 PM, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) will join environmental leaders from throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed for a discussion on current and potential future threats to the region’s ecological health. 
“The next session of Congress is likely to tackle a number of new challenges to clean water and a healthy environment, and we must be proactive in our shared work to identify ways to better protect and restore the Chesapeake Bay, a national treasure,” said Senator Cardin.  “The Chesapeake Bay’s historical significance, ecological consequence and economic importance are why I always have – and will continue to – fight for a cleaner, safer and healthier Bay, and we need to immediately redouble our efforts to ensure that it continues to be so integral to the lives of Marylanders.” 
WHAT:           Roundtable Discussion on the Chesapeake Bay
 
WHO:             U.S. Senator Ben Cardin
                        Choose Clean Water Coalition Members
                        Regional Environmental Leaders                      
                       
WHEN:          TODAY, Monday, December 5 at 1:00 PM
 

WHERE:         Chesapeake Bay Foundation Philip Merrill Environmental Center

6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403

 

