REMINDER: TODAY @ 1:00 PM – Cardin to Discuss Coming Challenges to Clean Water, Chesapeake Bay with Environmental Leaders

DECEMBER 5, 2016

Cardin to Discuss Coming Challenges to Clean Water, Chesapeake Bay with Environmental Leaders

TODAY , Monday, December 5 at 1:00 PM , U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) will join environmental leaders from throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed for a discussion on current and potential future threats to the region’s ecological health.

“The next session of Congress is likely to tackle a number of new challenges to clean water and a healthy environment, and we must be proactive in our shared work to identify ways to better protect and restore the Chesapeake Bay, a national treasure,” said Senator Cardin. “The Chesapeake Bay’s historical significance, ecological consequence and economic importance are why I always have – and will continue to – fight for a cleaner, safer and healthier Bay, and we need to immediately redouble our efforts to ensure that it continues to be so integral to the lives of Marylanders.”

WHAT: Roundtable Discussion on the Chesapeake Bay

WHO: U.S. Senator Ben Cardin

Choose Clean Water Coalition Members

Regional Environmental Leaders

WHEN: TODAY, Monday, December 5 at 1:00 PM

WHERE: Chesapeake Bay Foundation Philip Merrill Environmental Center

6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403