FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEDECEMBER 5, 2016CONTACTS: TIM ZINK 410-962-4436/SUE WALITSKY 202-224-4524MEDIA ADVISORYCardin to Discuss Coming Challenges to Clean Water, Chesapeake Bay with Environmental LeadersTODAY, Monday, December 5 at 1:00 PM, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) will join environmental leaders from throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed for a discussion on current and potential future threats to the region’s ecological health.“The next session of Congress is likely to tackle a number of new challenges to clean water and a healthy environment, and we must be proactive in our shared work to identify ways to better protect and restore the Chesapeake Bay, a national treasure,” said Senator Cardin. “The Chesapeake Bay’s historical significance, ecological consequence and economic importance are why I always have – and will continue to – fight for a cleaner, safer and healthier Bay, and we need to immediately redouble our efforts to ensure that it continues to be so integral to the lives of Marylanders.”WHAT: Roundtable Discussion on the Chesapeake BayWHO: U.S. Senator Ben CardinChoose Clean Water Coalition MembersRegional Environmental LeadersWHEN: TODAY, Monday, December 5 at 1:00 PM
WHERE: Chesapeake Bay Foundation Philip Merrill Environmental Center
6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403HOW: Media requested to RSVP to Tim Zink, [email protected]
REMINDER: TODAY @ 1:00 PM – Cardin to Discuss Coming Challenges to Clean Water, Chesapeake Bay with Environmental Leaders
Senator Cardin's Announcements
