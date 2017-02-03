FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFEBRUARY 3, 2017CONTACTS: TIM ZINK 410-962-4436/SUE WALITSKY 202-224-4524MEDIA ADVISORYCardin, Legal, Civil Rights and Community Leaders to Hold Press Conference on Importance of SCOTUS Nominee VettingTODAY, Friday, February 3 at 10:00 AM, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) will join legal, civil rights and faith community leaders for a press conference spotlighting the need to examine carefully the qualifications and record of President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch.WHAT: Press Conference on SCOTUS Nomination VettingWHO: U.S. Senator Ben CardinLegal, Civil Rights and Faith Community LeadersWHEN: Friday, February 3 at 10:00 AM
WHERE: University of Baltimore School of Law
H. Mebane Turner Learning Commons – Town Hall
1415 Maryland Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201
HOW: Media requested to RSVP to Tim Zink: tim_zink@cardin.senate.
gov
REMINDER: TODAY @ 10:00 AM – Cardin, Legal, Civil Rights and Community Leaders to Press Importance of SCOTUS Nominee Vetting
