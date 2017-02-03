REMINDER: TODAY @ 10:00 AM – Cardin, Legal, Civil Rights and Community Leaders to Press Importance of SCOTUS Nominee Vetting

FEBRUARY 3, 2017
Cardin, Legal, Civil Rights and Community Leaders to Hold Press Conference on Importance of SCOTUS Nominee Vetting
 
TODAY, Friday, February 3 at 10:00 AM, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) will join legal, civil rights and faith community leaders for a press conference spotlighting the need to examine carefully the qualifications and record of President Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch. 
WHAT:          Press Conference on SCOTUS Nomination Vetting
 
WHO:            U.S. Senator Ben Cardin
                        Legal, Civil Rights and Faith Community Leaders
                       
WHEN:          Friday, February 3 at 10:00 AM
 

WHERE: University of Baltimore School of Law

H. Mebane Turner Learning Commons – Town Hall

1415 Maryland Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201

 

HOW:            Media requested to RSVP to Tim Zink: tim_zink@cardin.senate.gov

