REMINDER: TODAY @ 11:30 AM – Cardin, Frosh, Alsobrooks to Hold Press Conference to Urge Voters to “Know Your Rights”

OCTOBER 31, 2016
Cardin, Frosh, Alsobrooks to Hold Press Conference to Urge Voters to “Know Your Rights”
Broad coalition to spotlight need to protect integrity of elections, counter efforts to intimidate voters
TODAY, Monday, October 31 at 11:30 AM, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) will be joined by Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela D. Alsobrooks and fellow leaders in the efforts to protect voters’ rights for a press conference at the Prince George’s County Sports and Learning Complex in Landover, Md., which is an Early Vote site for the county. This week, countering overt threats of Election Day intimidation, a coalition of 88 voting and civil rights groups urged state election officials to prevent voting discrimination and disruption.
“Casting a vote is one of the most important basic rights in a democracy and we must staunchly reject any and all efforts to suppress that right,” said Senator Cardin. “As Americans head to the polls to make their voices heard in this election, including early voting happening now in Maryland, it is imperative that citizens clearly understand their rights and know how to resist any efforts to constrict them.”
WHAT: Press Conference on Protecting Voters’ Rights
WHO: U.S. Senator Ben Cardin
Brian E. Frosh, Attorney General, State of Maryland
Angela D. Alsobrooks, State’s Attorney, Prince George’s County
Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law
Brennan Center for Justice
Prince George’s County Branch of the NAACP
CASA de Maryland
Prince George’s County Muslim Council
Southern Christian Leadership Conference
League of Women Voters
WHEN: TODAY, Monday, October 31 at 11:30 AM
WHERE: Prince George’s County Sports and Learning Complex
(Circle in front of the main entrance)
8001 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD 20785
