REMINDER: TODAY @ 11:30 AM – Cardin, Frosh, Alsobrooks to Hold Press Conference to Urge Voters to “Know Your Rights”

OCTOBER 31, 2016

Cardin, Frosh, Alsobrooks to Hold Press Conference to Urge Voters to “Know Your Rights”

Broad coalition to spotlight need to protect integrity of elections, counter efforts to intimidate voters

TODAY, Monday, October 31 at 11:30 AM, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) will be joined by Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela D. Alsobrooks and fellow leaders in the efforts to protect voters’ rights for a press conference at the Prince George’s County Sports and Learning Complex in Landover, Md., which is an Early Vote site for the county. This week, countering overt threats of Election Day intimidation, a coalition of 88 voting and civil rights groups urged state election officials to prevent voting discrimination and disruption.

“Casting a vote is one of the most important basic rights in a democracy and we must staunchly reject any and all efforts to suppress that right,” said Senator Cardin. “As Americans head to the polls to make their voices heard in this election, including early voting happening now in Maryland, it is imperative that citizens clearly understand their rights and know how to resist any efforts to constrict them.”

WHAT: Press Conference on Protecting Voters’ Rights

WHO: U.S. Senator Ben Cardin

Brian E. Frosh, Attorney General, State of Maryland

Angela D. Alsobrooks, State’s Attorney, Prince George’s County

Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

Brennan Center for Justice

Prince George’s County Branch of the NAACP

CASA de Maryland

Prince George’s County Muslim Council

Southern Christian Leadership Conference

League of Women Voters

WHEN: TODAY, Monday, October 31 at 11:30 AM

WHERE: Prince George’s County Sports and Learning Complex

(Circle in front of the main entrance)

8001 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD 20785

HOW: Media requested to RSVP to Tim Zink, [email protected]