For Planning PurposesFebruary 21, 2017CONTACT: Ian Jannetta – 202-228-0672TODAY: Van Hollen to Tour Port of BaltimoreWill Discuss Infrastructure Investments and Job CreationWashington, DC – U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen will hold a media availability on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 12:30 pm following a tour of the Port of Baltimore. Van Hollen will tour the Port for the first time as U.S. Senator and discuss the importance of investing in infrastructure to create good-paying jobs in Baltimore and across Maryland. Van Hollen has joined Senate Democrats in introducing ‘A Blueprint to Rebuild America’s Infrastructure’ – a $1 trillion investment that would create more than 15 million jobs across the country over the next 10 years. This kind of win-win investment would help the Port and countless other projects across the state.WHAT: Media Availability Following Tour of Port of BaltimoreWHO: Senator Chris Van HollenWHEN: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 12:30 pmWHERE: Port of BaltimoreAccess Control Center2001 Broening HighwayBaltimore, MD
REMINDER — TODAY: Van Hollen to Tour Port of Baltimore
