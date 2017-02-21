REMINDER — TODAY: Van Hollen to Tour Port of Baltimore

For Planning Purposes

February 21, 2017

TODAY: Van Hollen to Tour Port of Baltimore

Will Discuss Infrastructure Investments and Job Creation

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 12:30 pm

U.S.Senator Chris Van Hollen will hold a media availability onfollowing a tour of the Port of Baltimore. Van Hollen will tour the Port for the first time as U.S. Senator and discuss the importance of investing in infrastructure to create good-paying jobs in Baltimore and across Maryland. Van Hollen has joined Senate Democrats in introducing ‘– a $1 trillion investment that would create more than 15 million jobs across the country over the next 10 years. This kind of win-win investment would help the Port and countless other projects across the state.