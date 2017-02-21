REMINDER — TODAY: Van Hollen to Tour Port of Baltimore

by: Congressman Chris Van Hollen's Announcements
For Planning Purposes
February 21, 2017
CONTACT: Ian Jannetta – 202-228-0672
TODAY: Van Hollen to Tour Port of Baltimore
Will Discuss Infrastructure Investments and Job Creation
 
Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen will hold a media availability on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 12:30 pm following a tour of the Port of Baltimore. Van Hollen will tour the Port for the first time as U.S. Senator and discuss the importance of investing in infrastructure to create good-paying jobs in Baltimore and across Maryland. Van Hollen has joined Senate Democrats in introducing ‘A Blueprint to Rebuild America’s Infrastructure’ – a $1 trillion investment that would create more than 15 million jobs across the country over the next 10 years. This kind of win-win investment would help the Port and countless other projects across the state.
 
 
WHAT:          Media Availability Following Tour of Port of Baltimore 
 
WHO:            Senator Chris Van Hollen
 
WHEN:          Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 12:30 pm
 
WHERE:       Port of Baltimore
Access Control Center
2001 Broening Highway
Baltimore, MD

