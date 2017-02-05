REMINDER: TOMORROW @ 9:00 AM – Cardin, Leading NGOs to Voice Unwavering Opposition to Trump Refugee and Travel Ban

FEBRUARY 5, 2017
Cardin, Leading NGOs to Voice Unwavering Opposition to Trump Refugee and Travel Ban
 
MONDAY, February 6 at 9:00 AM, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) will be joined by international non-profit organizations for a press conference at Catholic Relief Services headquarters in Baltimore to amplify opposition to recent actions by President Trump barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days and suspending the admission of all refugees for 120 days.
WHAT:          Press Conference in Opposition to Trump Refugee and Travel Ban
 
WHO:            U.S. Senator Ben Cardin
                        Catholic Relief Services
                        Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service
                        World Relief
                        Baltimore-area International NGOs
                       
WHEN:          Monday, February 6 at 9:00 AM        
 

WHERE:        Catholic Relief Services World Headquarters

228 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201

 
“Turning away legitimate asylum seekers at the border and requiring mandatory detention of families and children will do nothing to make America safer. Such cruel actions will inevitably bring harm and potentially death to survivors of violence and torture, including many women and children, while undermining America’s values and damaging our relationships with our allies,” said Senator Cardin, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “I will continue to work to undo this unethical and ineffective example of misguided executive over-reach, and any future actions like it.” 
 
“The simple fact is that returning refugees [to their home countries] can have life or death consequences. We see this from experience working with them in some of the most dangerous places,” said Sean Callahan, Catholic Relief Services CEO and president.  “Our elected officials have an obligation to protect the security of the American people, and we should all take such concerns seriously. But denying entry to the most vulnerable people is not the answer.”

