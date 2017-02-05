REMINDER: TOMORROW @ 9:00 AM – Cardin, Leading NGOs to Voice Unwavering Opposition to Trump Refugee and Travel Ban

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFEBRUARY 5, 2017CONTACTS: TIM ZINK 410-962-4436/SUE WALITSKY 202-224-4524MEDIA ADVISORYCardin, Leading NGOs to Voice Unwavering Opposition to Trump Refugee and Travel BanMONDAY, February 6 at 9:00 AM, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) will be joined by international non-profit organizations for a press conference at Catholic Relief Services headquarters in Baltimore to amplify opposition to recent actions by President Trump barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days and suspending the admission of all refugees for 120 days.WHAT: Press Conference in Opposition to Trump Refugee and Travel BanWHO: U.S. Senator Ben CardinCatholic Relief ServicesLutheran Immigration and Refugee ServiceWorld ReliefBaltimore-area International NGOsWHEN: Monday, February 6 at 9:00 AM
WHERE: Catholic Relief Services World Headquarters
228 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201HOW: Media requested to RSVP to Tim Zink: tim_zink@cardin.senate.
gov“Turning away legitimate asylum seekers at the border and requiring mandatory detention of families and children will do nothing to make America safer. Such cruel actions will inevitably bring harm and potentially death to survivors of violence and torture, including many women and children, while undermining America’s values and damaging our relationships with our allies,” said Senator Cardin, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “I will continue to work to undo this unethical and ineffective example of misguided executive over-reach, and any future actions like it.”“The simple fact is that returning refugees [to their home countries] can have life or death consequences. We see this from experience working with them in some of the most dangerous places,” said Sean Callahan, Catholic Relief Services CEO and president. “Our elected officials have an obligation to protect the security of the American people, and we should all take such concerns seriously. But denying entry to the most vulnerable people is not the answer.”
- Government
- District of Columbia Government
- Mayor Muriel Bowser Announcements
- Maryland Government
- Senator Cardin’s Announcements
- Congressman Cumming’s Announcements
- Congresswoman Edwards’ Announcement
- Congressman Sarbane’s Announcements
- Governor Hogan’s Announcements
- Lieutenant Rutherford’s Announcements
- Comptroller Franchot’s Announcements
- Mayor Rawlings-Blake’s Announcements
- President Young’s Announcements
- National
- Maryland
- Washington
- Sports
- Health
- Arts & Ent
- BUSINESS
- OPINION
- Religion
- Archives
- Government
- District of Columbia Government
- Mayor Muriel Bowser Announcements
- Maryland Government
- Senator Cardin’s Announcements
- Congressman Cumming’s Announcements
- Congresswoman Edwards’ Announcement
- Congressman Sarbane’s Announcements
- Governor Hogan’s Announcements
- Lieutenant Rutherford’s Announcements
- Comptroller Franchot’s Announcements
- Mayor Rawlings-Blake’s Announcements
- President Young’s Announcements
- National
- Maryland
- Washington
- Sports
- Health
- Arts & Ent
- BUSINESS
- OPINION
- Religion
- Archives
REMINDER: TOMORROW @ 9:00 AM – Cardin, Leading NGOs to Voice Unwavering Opposition to Trump Refugee and Travel Ban
by: Senator Cardin's Announcements
/ /
0
0
RELATED ARTICLES
AFRO BRIEFS
Phone: 800-AFRO-892 (800-237-6892)
Fax: 877-570-9297
Baltimore, MD Office
Washington, DC Office
Fax: 877-570-9297
Baltimore, MD Office
2519 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Voice: 410-554-8200
Washington, DC Office
1816 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20009
Phone: 202-332-0080
Contact us: webeditor@afro.com
© Copyright 2016 - The AFRO-American Newspapers
Press f for fullscreen.