REMINDER: TOMORROW @ 9:00 AM – Cardin, Leading NGOs to Voice Unwavering Opposition to Trump Refugee and Travel Ban

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FEBRUARY 5, 2017

MEDIA ADVISORY

Cardin, Leading NGOs to Voice Unwavering Opposition to Trump Refugee and Travel Ban

MONDAY, February 6 at 9:00 AM , U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) will be joined by international non-profit organizations for a press conference at Catholic Relief Services headquarters in Baltimore to amplify opposition to recent actions by President Trump barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days and suspending the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

WHAT: Press Conference in Opposition to Trump Refugee and Travel Ban

WHO: U.S. Senator Ben Cardin

Catholic Relief Services

Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service

World Relief

Baltimore-area International NGOs

WHEN: Monday, February 6 at 9:00 AM

WHERE: Catholic Relief Services World Headquarters

228 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, MD 21201

HOW: Media requested to RSVP to Tim Zink: tim_zink@cardin.senate. gov

“Turning away legitimate asylum seekers at the border and requiring mandatory detention of families and children will do nothing to make America safer. Such cruel actions will inevitably bring harm and potentially death to survivors of violence and torture, including many women and children, while undermining America’s values and damaging our relationships with our allies,” said Senator Cardin, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “I will continue to work to undo this unethical and ineffective example of misguided executive over-reach, and any future actions like it.”