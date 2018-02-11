REMINDER: TOMORROW at 9:30 AM – Cardin to Discuss Recent Tax, Healthcare, Immigration Policy Shifts with Northern Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Cardin to Discuss Implications of Recent Tax, Healthcare, Immigration Policy Shifts on Small Businesses with Northern Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce

Monday, February 12 at 9:30 AM , U.S. Senator Ben Cardin will join members of the Northern Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce to exchange ideas about what local small business owners can expect from recently passed congressional tax and healthcare legislation. Senator Cardin, the Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, and participants also will explore the many ways the ongoing debate over immigration policy could impact the success of Maryland businesses.

WHAT: Discussion with Northern Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce

WHO: U.S. Senator Ben Cardin

Yousuf Ahmad, Executive Director, Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce

Member Businesses, Northern Anne Arundel Chamber of Commerce

Steve Umberger, Small Business Administration, Baltimore District Director

Small Business Development Center of Maryland

Glen Burnie Improvement Association

WHEN: Monday, February 12 at 9:30 AM

WHERE: Bank of Glen Burnie, 101 Crain Highway, S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061

