REMINDER: TOMORROW – Cardin in Annapolis to Spotlight Historic Preservation and Crofton to Talk Small Business Success, Sustainability at Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FEBRUARY 4, 2018

CONTACTS: TIM ZINK 410-962-4436/SUE WALITSKY 202-224-4524

MEDIA ADVISORY

TOMORROW: Cardin in Annapolis to Spotlight Historic Preservation Tax Credit and Crofton to Talk Small Business Success, Sustainability at Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company

TOMORROW, MONDAY, FEBRUARY 5, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin will be in Annapolis to spotlight the continued need for expanded incentives for historic preservation, which benefit Maryland communities and our local economies, and to learn more about the special blend of quality and sustainability that has made the Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company a Maryland small business success story.

Monday, February 5 at 10:30 AM , Senator Cardin will join the leaders of Preservation Maryland and their fellow advocates for historic preservation in a roundtable discussion on the need for continued protection and future expansion of the Historic Preservation Tax Credit, which was retained but narrowed in the recently passed federal tax legislation. This tax credit, transformative for several sites in Maryland, continues to face significant long-term uncertainty at the national level despite its demonstrated ability to enable bedrock community revitalization projects. Senator Cardin and the participants will share their perspectives on how best to maintain the tax credit – and build on its success – long into the future.

WHAT: Discussion on Maryland Historic Preservation Incentives

WHO: U.S. Senator Ben Cardin

Nicholas Redding, Executive Director, Preservation Maryland

Bill Ferguson, State Senator, District 46

Historic Preservation Advocates

WHEN: Monday, February 5 at 10:30 AM

WHERE: Offices of the American Institute of Architects, 86 Maryland Ave., Annapolis, MD 21401

HOW: Media may RSVP to Tim Zink: tim_zink@cardin.senate.gov

Monday, February 5 at 1:30 PM , Senator Cardin will take his “Made in MD” jobs tour, which celebrates the diversity of Maryland-made products and the Marylanders who make them, to Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company in Crofton, Md. The fair-trade, organic coffee purveyor has made commitment to environmental restoration a core part of its operations, and the senator will exchange ideas with its leaders on other ways to advance small business success and ecological stewardship.

WHAT: “Made in MD” Tour of Chesapeake Bay Roasting Co.

WHO: U.S. Senator Ben Cardin

Chesapeake Bay Roasting Company, Founder, Leaders, Staff

WHEN: Monday, February 5 at 1:30 PM

WHERE: 2100 Concord Boulevard, Suite J, Crofton, MD

HOW: Media may RSVP to Tim Zink: tim_zink@cardin.senate.gov