REMINDR: TOMORROW at 10:00 AM – Cardin at University of Maryland to Discuss New Foreign Policy Challenges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEFEBRUARY 26, 2017CONTACTS: TIM ZINK 410-962-4436/SUE WALITSKY 202-224-4524MEDIA ADVISORYAhead of Trump Address to Joint Session of Congress, Cardin at University of Maryland to Discuss New Foreign Policy ChallengesTOMORROW, MONDAY, February 27 at 10:00 AM, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) will join the faculty and students of the University of Maryland School of Public Policy to speak about the many new and significant foreign policy challenges created by the Trump administration. Senator Cardin, the Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, is expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including President Trump’s ties to Russia, disbelief in climate change, potential violations of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, and repeated attempts to advance travel and immigration bans that run counter to America’s true values.WHAT: Foreign Policy Discussion at University of MarylandWHO: U.S. Senator Ben CardinDr. Wallace D. Loh, President, University of MarylandDr. Robert Orr, Dean, University of Maryland School of Public PolicyStudents and Faculty, University of MarylandWHEN: Monday, February 27 at 10:00 AMWHERE: University of Maryland, Van Munching Hall, School of Public Policy Atrium, College Park, MD 20742HOW: Media requested to RSVP to Tim Zink: tim_zink@cardin.senate.
gov
- Government
- District of Columbia Government
- Mayor Muriel Bowser Announcements
- Maryland Government
- Senator Cardin’s Announcements
- Congressman Cumming’s Announcements
- Congresswoman Edwards’ Announcement
- Congressman Sarbane’s Announcements
- Governor Hogan’s Announcements
- Lieutenant Rutherford’s Announcements
- Comptroller Franchot’s Announcements
- Mayor Rawlings-Blake’s Announcements
- President Young’s Announcements
- National
- Maryland
- Washington
- Sports
- Health
- Arts & Ent
- BUSINESS
- OPINION
- Religion
- Archives
- Government
- District of Columbia Government
- Mayor Muriel Bowser Announcements
- Maryland Government
- Senator Cardin’s Announcements
- Congressman Cumming’s Announcements
- Congresswoman Edwards’ Announcement
- Congressman Sarbane’s Announcements
- Governor Hogan’s Announcements
- Lieutenant Rutherford’s Announcements
- Comptroller Franchot’s Announcements
- Mayor Rawlings-Blake’s Announcements
- President Young’s Announcements
- National
- Maryland
- Washington
- Sports
- Health
- Arts & Ent
- BUSINESS
- OPINION
- Religion
- Archives
REMINDR: TOMORROW at 10:00 AM – Cardin at University of Maryland to Discuss New Foreign Policy Challenges
by: Senator Cardin's Announcements
/ /
0
6
RELATED ARTICLES
AFRO BRIEFS
Phone: 800-AFRO-892 (800-237-6892)
Fax: 877-570-9297
Baltimore, MD Office
Washington, DC Office
Fax: 877-570-9297
Baltimore, MD Office
2519 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
Voice: 410-554-8200
Washington, DC Office
1816 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20009
Phone: 202-332-0080
Contact us: webeditor@afro.com
© Copyright 2016 - The AFRO-American Newspapers
Press f for fullscreen.