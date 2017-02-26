REMINDR: TOMORROW at 10:00 AM – Cardin at University of Maryland to Discuss New Foreign Policy Challenges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FEBRUARY 26, 2017

MEDIA ADVISORY

Ahead of Trump Address to Joint Session of Congress, Cardin at University of Maryland to Discuss New Foreign Policy Challenges

TOMORROW , MONDAY, February 27 at 10:00 AM , U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) will join the faculty and students of the University of Maryland School of Public Policy to speak about the many new and significant foreign policy challenges created by the Trump administration. Senator Cardin, the Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, is expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including President Trump’s ties to Russia, disbelief in climate change, potential violations of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, and repeated attempts to advance travel and immigration bans that run counter to America’s true values.

WHAT: Foreign Policy Discussion at University of Maryland

WHO: U.S. Senator Ben Cardin

Dr. Wallace D. Loh, President, University of Maryland

Dr. Robert Orr, Dean, University of Maryland School of Public Policy

Students and Faculty, University of Maryland

WHEN: Monday, February 27 at 10:00 AM

WHERE: University of Maryland, Van Munching Hall, School of Public Policy Atrium, College Park, MD 20742

HOW: Media requested to RSVP to Tim Zink: tim_zink@cardin.senate. gov