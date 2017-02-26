REMINDR: TOMORROW at 10:00 AM – Cardin at University of Maryland to Discuss New Foreign Policy Challenges

FEBRUARY 26, 2017
Ahead of Trump Address to Joint Session of Congress, Cardin at University of Maryland to Discuss New Foreign Policy Challenges
 
TOMORROW, MONDAY, February 27 at 10:00 AM, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.) will join the faculty and students of the University of Maryland School of Public Policy to speak about the many new and significant foreign policy challenges created by the Trump administration. Senator Cardin, the Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, is expected to discuss a wide range of topics, including President Trump’s ties to Russia, disbelief in climate change, potential violations of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, and repeated attempts to advance travel and immigration bans that run counter to America’s true values. 
WHAT:          Foreign Policy Discussion at University of Maryland
 
WHO:            U.S. Senator Ben Cardin
                        Dr. Wallace D. Loh, President, University of Maryland
                        Dr. Robert Orr, Dean, University of Maryland School of Public Policy
Students and Faculty, University of Maryland
                       
WHEN:          Monday, February 27 at 10:00 AM
 
WHERE:        University of Maryland, Van Munching Hall, School of Public Policy Atrium, College Park, MD 20742
 
HOW:            Media requested to RSVP to Tim Zink: tim_zink@cardin.senate.gov

