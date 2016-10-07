Removing 2 Confederate Statues May Cost Virginia City $700K

by: The Associated Press
/ (AP Photo and Wkimedia Commons) /
0
2
Richmond ,Va. mayoral candidate Joseph Morrissey calls for removing the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from Monument Ave. in Richmond,Va, the former Confederate capital, at a news conference held at the monument on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (Joe Mahoney/The Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Richmond ,Va. mayoral candidate Joseph Morrissey calls for removing the statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis from Monument Ave. in Richmond,Va, the former Confederate capital, at a news conference held at the monument on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. (Joe Mahoney/The Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Officials deciding whether Charlottesville should remove two prominent Confederate monuments have learned that the proposed moves would cost a combined $700,000.

 

The Daily Progress (http://bit.ly/2d94Pol) reports that a report released Thursday by city staff estimates that removing the statues of Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson would cost $330,000 and $370,000, respectively.

If the council chooses to move the statue, the report says the city could either ask the General Assembly for permission or bypass lawmakers and potentially face a lawsuit.

robert_e-_lee_statue_in_charlottesville_va
(Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville, VA. (Photo by Billy Hathorn via Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain)

Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer announced in March that he would create a task force to review the issue, saying the city must continue to “heal the wounds” created by slavery, racism and the Jim Crow era.

Both statues were erected in the 1920s.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS