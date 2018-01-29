Rep. Cummings Completing Intensive Physical Therapy for Knee

by: Brian Witte Associated Press
/ (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) /
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings says he finishing intensive physical therapy after undergoing two consecutive surgeries on his left knee due to an infection.

FILE – In this Oct. 30, 2017, file photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., participates in a panel discussion during a summit on the country’s opioid epidemic at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore. Cummings has been admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital for a bacterial infection in his knee. His office said doctors drained the infection in a minor procedure Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. Cummings’ office says he is resting comfortably and expects a full recovery. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Maryland Democrat gave an update on his health Monday after having the surgery this month for an infection he says was caused by a ruptured Baker’s cyst and gout.

Cummings says he is being treated with antibiotics and that he is getting stronger every day.

The 67-year-old congressman says he’s eager to return to Capitol Hill when his doctor consents. In the meantime, Cummings says he is working closely with fellow members of Congress and his staff to serve his constituents in his district, which includes parts of the city of Baltimore, as well as portions of Baltimore and Howard counties.

