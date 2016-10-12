Rep. Edwards Host 8th Annual College & Career Fair

On Oct. 15, Rep. Donna F. Edwards (D-Md.) will host her 8th Annual College & Career Fair at Oxon Hill High School, 6701 Leyte Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be more than 150 exhibitors and presenters from community colleges, universities, military academies, and liberal arts colleges from across the country at the fair. Additional exhibitors will include corporations, government agencies, nonprofits, and associations that will offer information about internships and full & part-time summer employment opportunities. Students, parents, and others can also attend workshops on the college admissions process, SAT/ACT prep, the Service Academy nomination process, financial aid, life after college, and more. For more information or to RSVP, email [email protected].