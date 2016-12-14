Report Shows Diversity Limited for Blacks in Green Careers

Despite calls for Blacks to enter the growing ecology or green field, a recent New School – Green 2.0 report, “Diversity Derailed: Limited Demand, Effort and Results in Environmental C-Suite Searches,” finds that African-Americans are being systematically denied access to green jobs. Further, despite Blacks and their neighborhoods being most likely the targets of environmental racism, the few Black employees within billion dollar green companies, the report states, are relegated to entry-level, hourly positions.

Green 2.0, which tries to increase racial diversity across mainstream environmental non-governmental organizations (NGO), foundations, and government agencies, documented Blacks at only 12 percent of leadership staff positions and a mere 4.6 percent of board seats.