Report: Susan Rice Tells House Investigators Why She Unmasked Trump Officials

Former national security adviser Susan Rice reportedly unmasked the identities of senior Trump officials in order to determine why the crown prince of the United Arab Emirates visited New York last year.

Sources told CNN that Rice made the disclosure to the House Intelligence Committee last week.

In December, the crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, secretly visited New York and met with Trump officials, CNN reported. While it’s unclear which Trump officials were discussed at the House hearing, the network said Mike Flynn, Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon participated in the December meeting.

Rice, who was then national security adviser under President Obama, requested the names of the Americans mentioned in a classified report about the New York visit to be revealed internally – after the UAE government did not inform the government that the prince was coming to the country. More….