Reporting on African Americans During Times of War

The AFRO is marking Black History Month by highlighting African Americans during times of war.

Since its founding in 1892, the AFRO has strived to present all facets of African American life. From the reign of terror that were lynchings in the early 1900s to the heroics of the Tuskegee Airmen to the first Black president the AFRO was there.

In this issue we highlight the AFRO’s coverage of African American life during World War I. From headlines and pictures of that time to an interview with a woman who recounts her family’s history of serving in the military the AFRO is bridging the past and the present.