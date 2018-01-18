Republicans’ Convenient Memory Loss on Trump’s Racist Language

“I’ve got a president of the United States whose office I respect, who talks about the country’s origins of my fellow citizens in the most despicable manner. You don’t remember? You can’t remember the words of your commander in chief?” New Jersey senator Cory Booker asked Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen during a hearing on Jan. 16. “I find that unacceptable.”

Booker, of course, was referring to President Donald Trump’s calling Haiti and Africa “shith*les” during a meeting about immigration with members of Congress. Kristjen, who was at the immigration meeting, claims not to remember Trump’s exact words. While Sens. such as Dick Durbin (D-Ill) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), who were both in the meeting, have confirmed the president’s slur, others have played coy and suffered convenient memory loss such as Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.). Both have claimed that Trump did not say “sh*thole” but may have said “sh*thouse.”

Great. That means the President of the United States of America referred to Haiti and Africa as a “sh*thouse.”

Trump has long history of using racist language (see Sean Yoe’s column on the Baltimore page for more examples). This is just the latest instance of the leader of the free world denigrating people who are not White.

The stain of Trump’s presidency will linger on the Republican party for decades to come. The stain is exacerbated by the only Republicans willing to stand up to Trump. Surprisingly, but unfortunately, these Republicans are in their final years in office.

“2017 was a year which saw the truth—objective, empirical, evidence-based truth—more battered and abused than any other in the history of our country, at the hands of the most powerful figure in our government,” Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who is retiring, said on the Senate floor on Jan. 17.

As a final insult, Trump reportedly played golf on Martin Luther King’s birthday instead of attending an event honoring the slain civil rights leader. That’s par for the course with this president.