A Response to Mayor Pugh’s $15 Minimum Wage Veto

Mayor Pugh, your recent veto is baffling. You vetoed an already weakened bill that raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2022 for businesses with 50 or more employees and by 2026 for businesses with fewer than 50 workers. You reneged on your campaign promise. Reneging just makes your partner angry in pinochle. The stakes in your reneging takes the money out from pockets of tens of thousands of low-wage workers and those finding it difficult to get a job.

You said that you consulted with ministers, nonprofits, small business owners, and elected officials in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, and Montgomery counties. Did you leave out the Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC)? The essence of your reasoning for vetoing comes directly from the GBC woe-be gone statement opposing the minimum wage.

Mayor Pugh, you say employers would run to nearby counties therefore worsening job prospects for low-skilled workers and ex-offenders. Second, you said that Baltimore needs to follow the state’s increase in minimum wages. Did you consult with the low-wage workers and ex-offenders? Remember? You campaigned as a peoples candidate.

A true people’s candidate looks at the wage increase in these ways. Businesses can afford it. It is big business that throws small businesses out of business, not wage earners. Make big business responsible for small businesses and nonprofits groups’ well being. A $15 an hour minimum wage increases consumer demand and drives job creation. The cost of living in Baltimore demands $15 just to make ends meet.

Furthermore, the boosted wage begins to address the racial disparity, and women’s rights issues. Thousands of people will be lifted out of poverty. It is not about skill level, it is about how much the low-skilled worker contributes to employers’ bottom lines, and the gap that exists between employers and employees earnings.

You said in your “State of the City” address that you wanted to focus on social services rather than increasing police budgets to cut down on crime. Yet you vetoed the minimum wage bill. The bill made some attempt to speak to the market system disparities and inequities. These things help to drive up street crime and a “dog eat dog” mentality that result in murders.

Mayor Pugh, your actions mirror those of President Donald Trump. Your action truly makes no sense for the very people who need it the most.

Kenneth O. Morgan is an assistant professor and coordinator of the Urban Studies Program in the Department of Criminal Justice and Applied Social and Political Sciences at Coppin State University in Baltimore.