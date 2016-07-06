Local Bishop Candidate – Rev. Dr. Harry L. Seawright

The Rev. Harry L. Seawright, a Prince George’s County minister, is seeking to become a bishop in the AME Church at its 50th Quadrennial Session.

The AME denomination is meeting in Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from July 4-13 and it is in the process of selecting its leadership, primarily bishops. Rev. Dr. Seawright, who is the pastor at Union Bethel AME Church in Brandywine, Maryland wants to be elected by his denomination peers to be in next round of bishops.

“I am running because I received my first calling from God to serve and I want to continue to do that,” Rev. Dr. Seawright told the AFRO on July 5. Quoting Luke 12:48, he said “whomsoever much is given, of him much shall be required.”

Rev. Dr. Seawright is a graduate of Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina and holds master’s and doctoral degrees from the Howard University School of Divinity. He accepted the call to ministry in 1977 and has pastored churches in the District and in Prince George’s County before matriculating to Union Bethel in June 1986 where he has been since.

Rev. Dr. Seawright is also the treasurer of the Washington Conference, the AME’s Second Episcopal District, and Second Episcopal District Religious, Education and Charitable Non-Profit Board.

In order to become a bishop, Rev. Dr. Seawright must be elected as one of the top six candidates in terms of votes out of a field of 31 candidates, who are also ministers and denomination leaders.

The election of bishops will take place on July 11.

Rev. Dr. Seawright wants to see the AME Church flourish and said he has the energy to make things happen.

“I want to be a change agent,” he said. “I want to make a difference in the lives of people through encountering, empowering and enabling.”