Rev. Dr. Theodore C. Jackson Dies at 84

Rev. Dr. Theodore Clifton Jackson, Jr., Pastor Emeritus of Gillis Memorial Christian Community Church, in the Park Heights community of Northwest Baltimore, died Feb. 17. He was 84.

Jackson, the son of Rev. Theodore C. Jackson, Sr. and Lucy M. Jackson, was born Aug. 4, 1933 in Baltimore. He was raised in Gillis Memorial Church. He attended and graduated from Douglass High School. Subsequently, he graduated from Howard University, in Washington, D.C. and Coppin State College (now Coppin State University).

Rev. Jackson gained his administrative and ministerial experiences while serving as an intern in the Christian Methodist Episcopal Conference as Chaplain at the Anna Mae Hunter House for the Blind and while serving as Pastor of St. Matthew’s Church in Washington, D.C. and Herbert’s Chapel in Fairfield, Md. He left the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church Conference and transferred to the United Council of Christian Community Churches of Maryland and Vicinity to assist his then ailing father, Rev. Theodore C. Jackson, Sr.

He gained tremendous experience as he worked diligently beside his father serving as Co-Pastor for the Gillis Memorial Church family. Upon his father’s death, he served as Acting Pastor until he was installed as Pastor on the first Sunday in Nov. 1970.

Under his leadership, the church continued to grow to over 2,000 members, 28 associate ministers, seven choirs, numerous Bible classes, and ministries between the 1970’s and early 2000’s. Over the years, the church has distributed food, operated a clothing center and provided funds to assist with gas and electric and medical bills, as well as rent for those in need.

​ Rev. Jackson taught Social Studies in the Baltimore City Public Schools for 34 years while pastoring the church. In addition, he served in the ministry for 45 years and is a highly respected civic leader and pastor. He has held numerous leadership positions for the City of Baltimore and the State of Maryland and received countless awards, certificates and citations for his outstanding service that are displayed throughout the church and at his home.

Rev. Jackson loved to read the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, The AFRO-American, and Baltimore Sun and any other newspapers he could acquire. Most of all, he along with wife Marlene Elizabeth Jackson, loved to travel all over the world.

Rev. Jackson was married to Marlene Elizabeth Jackson for over 60 years. He was preceeded in death by a daughter, Patricia Ann Jackson. In addition to his wife, Rev. Jackson leaves to mourn: a daughter Carla Rae Jackson; two granddaughters–Tunia Michelle Jackson Hammonds (Husani Hammonds) and Carnita Danielle Cox (Gary Cox); an adopted grandson, Tayvon Booze; five great-grandchildren–Kayla and Aiden Hammonds, Josiah Sellers, Peyten and Joelynn Cox; three sisters-in-law-Veronica Jackson, Patricia Bulluck and Sheila Shelton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.