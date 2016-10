The Rev. Frances Toni Draper will be signing copies of her new book, “No Ordinary Hook Up,” on Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Freedom Temple AMEZ Church, 2926 Hollins Ferry Road, Baltimore, Md. 21230. Light refreshments served from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Please go to www.eventbrite.com to RSVP.