Reward Upped by $20,000 In Cold Case Murder of Morgan State Student

The murder of a Morgan State University student last year remains unsolved and now the FBI is getting involved.

Marcus Edwards, 21, was stabbed to death in September of 2016 walking to his girlfriend’s house. Police have ruled out robbery as a motive and do not believe the stabbing came as the result of a fight. So far there are no leads in the case and now the FBI is getting involved.

Edwards, a Washington D.C. native was looking forward to becoming a police officer after graduation. He was already a graduate of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department Junior Police Academy.

Why the murder happened remains a mystery.

On Feb. 8 Baltimore Police, FBI, family, and friends gathered at the 5400 block of Loch Raven Boulevard. A red cross marks the spot where Marcus was killed.

“We are here today to offer a $20,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for this senseless act and tragic killing,” said Scott Hinkley, of the FBI Baltimore Field Office.

The FBI reward is in addition to the one the Baltimore Police initially offered, bringing the total to $22,000.

Law enforcement are hoping this new reward will bring in new leads.

Edwards mother spoke at the press conference through tears.

“Knowing that someone who did this to your child is still out there living life as if nothing has happened, it’s agonizing,’ said Nicole Ausberry-Brooks. “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”

For a young man that was never in trouble, authorities do not understand why this happened.

Edwards was walking to his girlfriend’s house and talking to her on the phone.

“And the last word that she heard from Marcus was ‘someone just stabbed me,’” Baltimore City Police Col. Stanley Brandford said at the press conference.

Edwards became an honorary officer of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department posthumously. The Metropolitan Police Department and the District of Columbia declared September 27, 2016 as Marcus Edwards day in D.C.

Edwards was one of three Morgan students killed in 2016. Gerald Williams was stabbed to death in Feb. and Charles M. McGee died after being shot in November. All three killings remain unsolved.

If you think you can help in this case, you are urged to call the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office or Baltimore Police. Those numbers are: 410-265-8080 and 410-396-2100.