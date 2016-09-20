Rick Ross, Bun B, Too $Short to Headline A3C Fest in Atlanta

by: The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Rappers Rick Ross, Bun B and Bone Thugs N’ Harmony will headline the 12th annual A3C Hip-Hop Festival in Atlanta.

Organizers announced Tuesday more than 1,000 rappers will perform on 75 different stages at the five-day festival, which kicks off Oct. 5. The festival will also include panel discussions, film screenings and an art show.

Other featured performers include 21 Savage, Cam’ron, Silkk The Shocker, Too $hort, Young Dolph, Royce 5’9″, Redman with Def Squad’s Erick Sermon & Keith Murray, Organized Noize and Mystikal. The shows will be held in several Atlanta neighborhoods, including the Old 4th Ward.

Spotify executive and technology expert Troy Carter, along with rapper Master P, are among 300 speakers who’ll be on 80 panels.

More than 35,000 attended the festival last year.