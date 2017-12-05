Riverdale Baptist ‘Living Christmas Tree’ Production

The Pastor and members of Riverdale Baptist Church, 1177 Largo Road, are scheduled to present the “Living Christmas Tree,” a production where 80 singers sing from a choir stands in a 30 foot Christmas tree with plenty of tree fur and dancing lights. In addition to singers and actors the production includes an orchestra performance with some of the top musicians in the region. There is also a Christmas village with live animals and music and other surprises outside the church. This event is scheduled from Dec. 8-Dec. 10. Tickets for the event cost $10. Contact the church for tickets.