Rock Creek Conservancy MLK Weekend of Service

Rock Creek Conservancy, in partnership with the National Park Service, and Montgomery County Parks, part of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission (M-NCPPC), is celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with their annual MLK Weekend of Service, a weekend full of events at 12 sites throughout the Rock Creek watershed, from Jan. 13-20. This multi-day volunteer event will address local environmental problems related to litter and invasive plant species while supporting a nationwide effort to empower individuals, strengthen communities, bridge barriers, and move us closer to Dr. King’s vision of a “Beloved Community.” Volunteers will participate in a variety of events designed to bring together local communities to protect and enhance the public lands that surround Rock Creek. To find an event and sign up to volunteer, visit rockcreekconservancy.org.