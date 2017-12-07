Rockeymoore Cummings Takes Aim at Hogan Sick Leave Plan

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is taking aim at Governor Larry Hogan’s plan to introduce paid sick leave legislation in the upcoming 2018 session of the Maryland General Assembly. Rockeymoore Cummings said Hogan’s attempt to advance a sick leave plan is a, “half-hearted political stunt…after vetoing an effort earlier this year to expand earned sick leave that would have covered more than 750,000 working Marylanders,” she said.

Hogan’s plan would phase in five days of paid sick leave over the next 5 years for companies with 25 or more employees. Earlier this year, he vetoed a Maryland General Assembly measure that would have provided 5 paid sick leave days a year for employees of businesses with 15 or more employees. Democratic lawmakers have vowed to override Hogan’s veto when the General Assembly reconvenes in January.

Rockeymoore Cummings aims to make history by joining a small but growing cadre of female governors. Rockeymoore Cummings, a political newcomer who is married to the powerful long-serving Maryland Representative Elijah Cummings, aspires to make Maryland a national model for expanding economic opportunity.

EMILY’S list, the nation’s largest political action group for Democratic Women recently endorsed Rockeymoore Cummings. The organization backs candidates with funding and technical assistance. In a press statement, EMILY’S List President, Stephanie Schriock, said Cummings was the right choice at the right time for Maryland.

“Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is a courageous leader and strong champion for healthy, thriving communities for Maryland’s children and families in a state that has never before elected a woman or person of color as governor,” Schriock said. “EMILY’s List is thrilled to stand by her side.”

Rockeymoore Cummings said that she wants to create opportunities for those being left out of prosperity in Maryland.

“All people can be brought in from the margins; we can have an economy that works from the bottom up and from the middle out. Maryland can become a model for the nation in how to achieve an inclusive economy,” Rockeymoore Cummings told the {AFRO}.

Rockeymoore Cummings, president of the Center for Global Policy Solutions (CGPS), is a newcomer to electoral politics, but not to policies and programs that work for low and moderate and income Americans, she said. Through her work at CGPS, Rockeymoore Cummings has developed options to bring viable economic development to previously excluded communities. She said she felt compelled to jump into the race as she witnessed moderate and low-wealth Marylanders exclusion from economic recovery initiatives.

“This Governor hasn’t done anything to change the landscape of opportunity particularly for those families who have been left behind,” Rockeymoore Cummings said, referring to residents moderate income homeowners in Baltimore and Prince George’s County who are facing failing schools, the needs of communities, substandard transportation options and uneven economic development.

Rockeymoore Cummings joins a crowded field of eight other Democratic candidates for governor of Maryland. She is the third African-American to join the Governor’s race that includes Prince George’s County Commissioner Executive Rushern L. Baker III and Former NAACP President Ben Jealous.