Roland Martin’s ‘NewsOne Now’ Set to End

TV One, a brand of Urban One, a multimedia platform that caters to the Black community, recently announced plans to cancel its daily morning news show “NewsOne Now,” which is led by journalist Roland Martin.

“Fam, the sad news is true. The staff of @tvonetv #NewsOneNow was informed this afternoon that after four years of doing groundbreaking and award-winning work, the show will cease production at the end of the year,” Martin posted on Twitter Dec. 6.

Budget problems have been cited as the reasons for unexpectedly ending the show. TV One expanded the show into a two-hour time slot in September.

“While we will continue our long-standing partnership with Roland Martin to ensure his important voice can be heard across all Urban One platforms examining issues of importance to the Black community, we regret this decision adversely affects several of our valued colleagues whose positions will be eliminated with the suspension of the show,” TV One’s interim General Manager Michelle Rice wrote in a memo to staff. Exactly how many people will lose their jobs remains unclear.

Fans and fellow journalists took to social media to support Martin and criticize TVOne.

“TVOne should reverse its decision to pull Roland Martin’s #NewsOneNow program off air. @rolandsmartin covers topics often neglected by other networks. His voice, expertise and the platform he provides are all needed now more than ever,” Kristin Clarke, president and executive director of the National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, located in Washington D.C., posted on Twitter Dec. 7.

The last live show is scheduled to air on Dec. 21.