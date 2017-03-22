Round 1

by: AFRO Staff
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus met with President Donald Trump on March 22 for the first time. Trump, famously, asked White House reporter April Ryan to set up a meeting between the two groups at a press conference during Black History Month. CBC leaders said they had a “candid” conversation about the needs of Black America. See story below.

President Donald Trump meets with members of the Congressional Black Caucus in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. From left are, Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Va., Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La.,Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis., and House Assistant Minority Leader Jim Clyburn of S.C. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
