Routed by L.A. Chargers, Washington’s NFL Team May Be Officially Tanking

I honestly feel sorry for the thousands of Washington NFL fans who make cross-country trips to watch this team throw up all over themselves.

Sunday’s 30-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers left the Washington NFL team with a 5-8 record, a mark that gives them no chance for a winning record with three games to go. Los Angeles produced 488 yards of offense to Washington’s 201 yards, and were the far superior team in all phases of the game. As a fan, you may have to start to question the team’s effort and coaching preparedness.

As viewers of this monstrosity, we didn’t see much from Washington—nothing that would justify using four hours of your hard-earned weekend to end up feeling sad and alone all over again.

I didn’t see anything positive worth discussing. Did you? With six minutes remaining in the third quarter, the score was 30-6. Beshaun Breeland’s 99-yard pick-six late in the fourth quarter was Washington’s only touchdown of the night.

Philip Rivers racked up 256 passing yards in the first half of another outstanding performance and the Chargers offense did whatever they wanted against an undermanned, underperforming Washington defensive unit. Deep balls, flea flickers, third-and-long completions—you name it. Thanks to Washington’s lack of a pass rush, watching a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback sit in the pocket all day is as frustrating as it can get.

The frustrating thing about Washington’s downward spiral this season is the number of ways this franchise has found to become the most pathetic team in the league not named Cleveland.

Having meaningless arguments about Kirk Cousins and his contract status is a fruitless endeavor at this point. He’s obviously playing the game at a disadvantage by missing so many core starters on offense. But a paltry six offensive points scored today is just that: six offensive points scored.

A defense which appeared markedly improved earlier this season has regressed to the mean of its talent. The main culprit during the last eight games of ineptitude has been the lack of consistent pressure from the front four. This has been an issue for this franchise for almost two decades, it seems, and continues to be a problem.

Opposing quarterbacks can pretty much figure that the playbook their coaching staffs prepared will be available without much pressure. No quarterback plays the position with “happy feet” against Washington. In a league that gives the offense many advantages towards success, constant pressure is a must. You cannot win in this league without it, and Washington will not win until they find a way to do it.