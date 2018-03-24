Run-D.M.C., Temptations Among Library of Congress Recording Registry

The Library of Congress announced March 21 that it will preserve Run-D.M.C.’s album “Raising Hell” and works from 25 other artists and luminaries in the National Recording Registry.

Run-D.M.C.’s 1986 crossover album includes the seminal hits “Walk This Way,” “My Adidas” and “It’s Tricky.” The Library of Congress selects 25 inductees each year — that are at least a decade old — based on their “cultural, historical and aesthetic importance” to the American soundscape.

Nominations came from the public through online submissions and the library’s National Recording Preservation Board.

“The thing that I remember most about Raising Hell is that it was so much great energy and that it was made very easily,” Joseph Simmons, also known as Reverend Run, said in a statement. “To think that something that just came out of my mouth and out of my creativity is being put on this level of honor just blows my mind.”

Other 2017 inductees into the National Recording Registry include the disco hit “Le Freak” by Chic, Harry Belafonte’s “Calypso” album and “My Girl” by The Temptations. The latter, a 1964 Motown smash, was co-produced and co-written by Smokey Robinson.

“I’m totally overwhelmed by ‘My Girl’ receiving such an honor,” Robinson said in a statement. “As a songwriter, it has become my international anthem. People in countries where English is not the primary language know and sing ‘My Girl’ when I perform it.”

The Library of Congress launched the registry in 2002. The latest recordings bring the registry’s total number of titles to 500. Music comprises the majority of the list but it also includes spoken word recordings of critical moments in time. The 25 works represent multiple genres and time periods.

The complete National Recording Registry is listed here.