My School DC Hosts EdFEST

My School DC is scheduled to hold EdFEST 2016 on Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the D.C. Armory, 2001 East Capitol St SE. The event is free and will allow parents to explore the city’s many public school options (PK3-12) for their child. Representatives from D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) and D.C. public charter schools will showcase their programs. With the launch of the My School DC common lottery application on Dec. 12, EdFEST is a timely event to help make informed school selections for the 2017-18 school year common lottery. EdFEST will also feature free services and fun activities, including Flu shots for adults, health services for kids and teens, sports activities, information about DPR Fun Days, Winter and Spring Break Camps and more. Free parking is also available.