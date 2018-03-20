School Shooting Reported at Great Mills High School

A school shooting took place at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Maryland early Tuesday morning.

St. Mary’s Public School System wrote on its web site, “There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff’s office is on the scene additional information to follow.”

Few details of the shooting were available.

The St. Mary’s Sheriff’s department wrote on Twitter, “There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School.”

Maryland Senator Steny Hoyer (D) wrote on Twitter, “I’m closely monitoring reports of an incident at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County. My prayers are with the students, parents, and teachers. Please follow instruction from local law enforcement responding on the scene.”

Cpl. Julie Yingling, a spokeswoman for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, when asked if anyone had been hurt in the shooting told the Washington Post, “we have no idea at this point.”