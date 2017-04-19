Screening of ‘The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks’

Fleming Senior Center, 641 Main Street, Baltimore Md. 21222

by: AFRO Staff
The Henrietta Lacks House of Healing and the Fleming Senior Center will be showing the HBO movie “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks,” on April 22 at 641 Main Street, Baltimore Md. 21222.  Doors open at 7 pm.  Lacks family members will be in attendance. HLHOH is dedicated to honoring Henrietta Lacks legacy through providing educational services to the community.

