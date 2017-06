Veteran AFRO reporter and columnist Sean Yoes has been named the newspaper’s Baltimore editor.

“We are pleased to have veteran journalist Sean Yoes back at the AFRO as Baltimore editor,” said AFRO publisher and chairman of the board, John “Jake” Oliver, Jr.

Yoes will continue to write the, “Race and Politics,” column for the AFRO. Yoes is also host and executive producer of, “AFRO First Edition,” which airs Monday through Friday, 5 p.m. to7 p.m. on WEAA, 88.9 FM.