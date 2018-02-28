Secret Audit Points to Enrollment Fraud at DC High School

A secret audit of an acclaimed D.C. high school hints at widespread enrollment fraud to avoid $12,000 more in tuition charged to nonresidents.

State Superintendent of Education Hanseul Kang told The Washington Post Tuesday the annual audit of student residency at D.C. schools uncovered “specific concerns” at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts. Public records associated with students’ parents found reasons to suspect claims of D.C. residency.

Initial results were shared in December with the state superintendent’s and attorney general’s offices, but kept secret until the Post report.

About 70 of Ellington’s 566 students are on record as living outside the District, and their families pay tuition to the school system. The probe is focused not on those students, but on the majority who claim to be D.C. residents.