Serena Williams Claps Back at John McEnroe on Twitter

¹Don’t come for Serena Williams unless she sends for you.

On June 26, the pregnant tennis queen fired back at comments that retired tennis great John McEnroe made about her a day before while he was promoting his book on NPR.

In the interview, McEnroe said he doesn’t consider Williams to be the greatest tennis player who ever lived and that she is only as good as the 700th best male player in the world.

“That doesn’t mean I don’t think Serena is an incredible player,” McEnroe told NPR. “I do, but the reality of what would happen would be I think something that perhaps it’d be a little higher, perhaps it’d be a little lower. And on a given day, Serena could beat some players. I believe because she’s so incredibly strong mentally that she could overcome some situations where players would choke ’cause she’s been in it so many times, so many situations at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, etc. But if she had to just play the circuit — the men’s circuit — that would be an entirely different story.”

Williams, 35, started playing professional tennis in the 1990s and is widely considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time. She won 23 Grand Slam singles titles from the sport’s four most important tournaments, including Wimbledon, the French Open, the Australian Open and the US Open.

Her last Grand Slam title came from this year’s Australian Open — while she was a few weeks pregnant. Williams has taken the rest of the season off to have her baby.

“Dear John. I adore and respect you but please, please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “I’ve never played anyone ranked ‘there’ nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I’m trying to have a baby. Good day, sir.”

McEnroe, now a tennis commentator who plays exhibition matches on the senior circuit, told CBS This Morning on June 27 that he wouldn’t apologize for what he said.

When asked why he made the comment in the first place, McEnroe admitted, “It wasn’t necessary. I didn’t know it would create controversy. She’s the greatest female player that ever lived.”

McEnroe, 58, is a legend in his own right and earned seven Grand Slam singles titles during his career that spanned four decades. If he had to rank himself on the men’s side, he said he would be about 1,200th in the world.

Given the chance to rate his top tennis players of all time on CBS This Morning, McEnroe put Williams at No. 5, ahead of Novak Djokovic, a highly-ranked male player from Serbia.

“OK, you happy now?” McEnroe said.