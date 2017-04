Janila Jean said she was a 16-year-old virgin living in Jacmel, Haiti when a U.N. peacekeeper from Brazil raped her at gunpoint and left her pregnant. An Associated Press investigation of U.N. missions during the past 12 years found nearly 2,000 allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation by peacekeepers and other personnel around the world. More than 300 of the allegations involved children, but only a fraction of the alleged perpetrators served jail time.