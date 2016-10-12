Sheila Dixon: “I’m Passionate About Change in this City”

Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon officially launched her write-in bid to reclaim the chair she once occupied at City Hall on Oct. 11. And although she only has about three weeks before the election on Nov. 8, Dixon seems determined to change the results of April’s primary when she finished a close second to Baltimore City Senator Catherine Pugh.

The, “AFRO First Edition,” radio show on WEAA was the first news organization Dixon sat down with live, after she filed the official documents with the Baltimore City Board of Elections. The Board of Elections was at the epicenter of April’s electoral debacle, which led to the city’s unprecedented decertification of the original election results due to myriad voter irregularities.

“If I had the money to write a check for $500,000 to a million dollars, to hire an attorney to do the work that was needed, who knows the election might have been done over,” Dixon said in reference to the Democratic Primary controversy. “But, I didn’t have that kind of resources. This is a way to rectify what did happen, along with encouraging people that their vote does count,” Dixon added.

The former mayor, who will be running against Green Party candidate Joshua Harris, Republican Alan Walden and the Primary winner Pugh, says she is, “the only candidate,” to resolve Baltimore’s many challenges.

“We’re in a crisis in this city…to be able to say this is the norm to have 300 homicides a year is unacceptable. To see the destruction of our school system and not deal with real cognitive issues; I’m passionate about change in this city that I know can happen with the right team,” Dixon said.

“I’m the only candidate who can go in there day one and get things that have been dysfunctional in this city up and running the way it needs to happen,” she added.

Dixon spoke to perhaps the two most ubiquitous issues facing the city; the massive $660 million Port Covington development deal and the plight of the Baltimore City Police Department, encapsulated by the devastating Department of Justice report.

“With Port Covington, we’re talking about the change of a community over the next 20 to 25 years. And unless we take Cherry Hill, take Westport, take Curtis Bay and Brooklyn and that whole area and blend it in, you’re going to have a gated community and that’s what we don’t want to see happen,” Dixon said. “I respect Under Armour, I’m glad they’re here and want to make a commitment, but we have to make sure that communities like Sandtown and other neighborhoods benefit as a result of that,” she added. Then she continued discussing law enforcement and her role in the failures chronicled in the DOJ report.

“There is a series of all of us who are at fault. And what I felt really bad about is…looking at where mayors, leadership and their priorities really caused a lot of this to happen and that’s why I say we’re all at fault, including myself,” Dixon said.

“We have to restructure the police department, but we also have to come up with alternatives in the communities,” she added.

Despite the seemingly Quixotic nature of any write-in campaign, Dixon says she is relying on the loyal base of support she’s grown over decades of public service.

“I have a core group of people who support me no matter what and will do whatever they can because they know they want a better city,” Dixon said. “And it’s those people I need to call on. It’s going to be organic and grassroots, that’s what it’s going to take.”