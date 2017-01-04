Shiloh Baptist Church Tech Clinic & Debt Management Classes

Shiloh Baptist Church, 1500 Ninth Street, NW, will be holding a Technology Clinic on Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. Bring your old gadgets for a check up; or learn how to use them. The clinic is free and members, friends, and guests are welcome. Free Wi-Fi will be available and walk-ins are welcome. For more information, contact the church at (202) 232-4288.

On Jan. 11, Shiloh Baptist Church, 1500 Ninth Street, NW, will hold debt management classes under its Financial Peace University from 6:30-8 p.m. the classes will help residents get their finances in shape for 2017. For more information, contact David Hayes at [email protected].