Shop Black on Black Friday

This Black Friday, malls, department stores, car dealerships, and other retailers will be slashing prices on what is known as the biggest shopping day of the year. The AFRO is highlighting Black-owned businesses in Baltimore that will be offering sales.

Open Works (1400 Greenmount Ave.) will be the site of the Shop Black: A Black Friday Pop Up sale. The sale will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. This purpose of this pop up is to support and strength the local Black economy.

Frances Academy (501 E. Chase St.) will be the site of the Ujamaa Marketplace. This marketplace of Black owned business offering reasonably priced items will take place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spend the entire day here as the family-friendly event will include a drum circle, ujamaa education, musical performances, kids activities, qigong health demonstrations, food and more. The event is free.

Greater Baltimore Urban League (512 Orchard St.) will be the site of the Blacktivity Black Friday Pop Up Sale. This sale will take place between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. This event will offer quality products from various Black owned businesses as well as food trucks on location. Participants must register through Eventbrite.