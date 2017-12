The Washington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority in partnership with the Washington D.C. Alumnae Foundation are scheduled to host a shopping experience with Alex & Ani. The event, which is open to the public, will be held at the National Harbor, 180-A Waterfront Street on Dec. 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fifteen percent of the proceeds go towards scholarships.